Chile's Codelco suspends Andina copper mining operations after worker dies

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
SANTIAGO Jan 26 Chile's state-owned miner Codelco suspended mining operations at its Andina copper mine after a worker died in an accident, the company said on Thursday.
Chile is the world's largest copper producer. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Luc Cohen)
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.