2017年 1月 27日

Chile's Codelco suspends Andina copper mining operations after worker dies

SANTIAGO Jan 26 Chile's state-owned miner Codelco suspended mining operations at its Andina copper mine after a worker died in an accident, the company said on Thursday.

Chile is the world's largest copper producer. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Luc Cohen)
