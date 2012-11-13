UPDATE 1-Chile's Codelco says 2013 copper output to top 2012's

* Codelco to produce about 1.7 mln tonnes this year -CEO

* Company doesn't need to tap debt market right now

* CEO upbeat about labor negotiations at Chuqui

* Copper prices seen stable in short term

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, Nov 13 World No. 1 copper producer Codelco's 2013 output of the red metal will top this year's forecast of about 1.7 million tonnes as the new Ministro Hales mine comes on line, CEO Thomas Keller said on Tuesday.

State miner Codelco's output is expected to dip slightly this year, hurt by dwindling ore grades in its ageing deposits, before ambitious expansion plans lift production towards the end of the decade.

"In general we're within volumes forecast for this year," Keller told reporters on the sidelines of a conference on security in mining. "Next year we're expecting production to be slightly above what we have as an aim for this year."

Codelco's output is down 5 percent between January and September at 1.188 million tonnes, according to Chile's copper commission Cochilco.

The firm had already said it expected a drop in output in 2012. But some analysts say Codelco's aim of 1.7 million tonnes will be hard to reach.

There is no need for the company to tap debt markets at the moment, Keller said.

TIGHT MARKET, COPPER PRICES STEADY

Copper prices will remain close to current levels in the short term, despite market volatility, he added.

"In the short-term, beyond the high volatility that I think will continue to affect markets, the industry's fundamentals remain fairly solid, so we're expecting a price trajectory very similar to what we have today," Keller said. "We're not expecting big changes in copper prices in the short-term beyond the high volatility that we do think will continue."

Copper rebounded on Tuesday as the dollar eased against the euro but remained vulnerable due to the unresolved debt crisis in Greece and the looming fiscal cliff in the United States. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $7,680 a tonne.

Keller said he is optimistic over labor negotiations at Codelco's century-old Chuquicamata deposit.

Most unionized workers at Chuquicamata, which produced around 443,000 tonnes of copper last year, have voted to start early labor contract negotiations, a union source told Reuters on Friday.