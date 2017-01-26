UPDATE 1-Chile's Codelco suspends Andina copper mining operations after worker dies

(Adds details of incident, statement from Codelco)

SANTIAGO Jan 26 Chile's state-owned miner Codelco suspended mining operations at its Andina copper mine after a worker died in an accident, the company said on Thursday.

The company said the incident occurred around midday while the worker was performing maintenance tasks in an underground section of the mine. Codelco activated security protocols and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

"Critical production processes are still operating" despite the halt in mining operations, the company told Reuters.

Chile is the world's largest copper producer, and Codelco is the largest company by output. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by James Dalgleish)