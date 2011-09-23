UPDATE 1-Chile Codelco CEO sees copper price slide bottoming

* Codelco sees steep fall in copper prices near end

SANTIAGO, Sept 23 A sharp slide in global copper prices is likely bottoming out, Chile copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL] CEO Diego Hernandez said on Friday, adding he was optimistic long-term and supply and demand remained tight.

Hernandez said the sharp sell-off -- copper CMCU3 fell to its lowest level in more than a year on Friday on escalating fears over an economic slowdown in the United States -- was due to global economic turmoil, not supply and demand.

"The fall in prices isn't related to copper's supply and demand, it's related to global economic turmoil," Hernandez said. But prices "seem to suggest they are reaching a floor."

Tight supply and demand dynamics will help stabilize prices, he added.

World consumption exceeded production by 130,000 tonnes in the first half of the year, according to the International Copper Study Group, and supply deficits have been stoked by Chilean labor turmoil and extreme weather. [ID:nS1E78J1EG]

Chinese demand ebbed in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, Hernandez said, but added that he sees Chinese growth remaining solid.

"We're optimistic in the medium and long-term," Hernandez said.

"But we expect a lot of turbulence in the short-term."

World top copper producer Codelco said earlier this month it had produced 818,000 tonnes of copper in the first half of 2011, up 2.4 percent from a year earlier despite labor disruptions. [ID:nS1E78C0IJ] (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Simon Gardner, Phil Berlowitz)