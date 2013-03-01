UPDATE 3-Chile Codelco to invest a record $5 bln-plus this year

* Codelco seeking to boost output in aging mines * Miner to spend nearly $2.9 bln this year on main projects * 2013 spending to be financed by own resources, debt - CEO SANTIAGO, March 1 Chilean state miner Codelco will boost its annual investment to an all-time high of more than $5 billion this year, from about $4 billion in 2012, as the world's No. 1 copper producer seeks to stave off rapidly dwindling ore grades in its tired deposits. Codelco is aiming to produce more than 2 million tonnes of the red metal by 2021, a big leap from less than 1.7 million tonnes last year, the company said. To do so, it has launched an ambitious long-term investment plan of about $28 billion. "The future of Codelco is contingent on the realization of these crucial projects," Chief Executive Thomas Keller said during a press conference at Codelco's headquarters, framed by copper-covered walls. Codelco's battle to fight ebbing output is symptomatic of a wider challenge in leading copper producer Chile, which is battling accidents, labor unrest, energy woes and extreme weather to lift its output. "It's important that Codelco is launching its investment plans now, when (copper) prices are still high," said Gustavo Lagos, mining professor at the Universidad Catolica in Santiago. But propelling Codelco's output to over 2 million tonnes "won't be easy," Lagos added. "They're going to need to make huge efforts to reach that goal," he said. "It's possible some projects will be slightly delayed." Codelco has said its 2013 output of the red metal will top last year's as the new Ministro Hales mine is slated to come on line in the fourth quarter. The company will spend about $2.89 billion this year on its main projects. It will finance its spending plan via its own funds and by tapping the debt market, which Keller described as "attractive." "There's a risk (that Codelco indebts itself too much)," said mining professor Gustavo Lagos. "Codelco is already fairly indebted so the state's contributions are very important. I think things are OK this year; the problem will crop up in coming years." In 2012, Codelco invested a total of $4.168 billion, of which $1.978 billion was destined to the company's chief projects. This year, the company will invest $1.115 billion to launch its Ministro Hales project and $716 million to dig deeper at its El Teniente mine. For a factbox on the miner's projects, please see Copper prices fell to their lowest in more than three months on Friday, burdened by a strong dollar, cooling factory growth in major metals consumer China and worrying economic and political signals from Europe and the United States.