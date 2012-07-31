CORRECTED-Chile's Codelco to build molybdenum processing plant-paper

(Corrects spelling of Codelco in headline of July 1 story)
SANTIAGO, July 1 Chile's state-owned Codelco
plans to invest $400 million in a molybdenum processing plant
and intends to maximize its value in a legal bout with global
miner Anglo American Plc, the chief executive of the world's top
copper producer told the Sunday edition of a local paper.
Codelco, which is already the world's No. 2 producer of
molybdenum, will build the plant in Chile's mineral-rich north
around 2015 and become a direct competitor with the world's
leading molybdenum processor, Chile's Molymet.
"We are adding value to the company. We're paving the way to
consolidate Codelco as the second- and first-biggest producer of
molybdenum in the world," CEO Thomas Keller said in an interview
with newspaper La Tercera.
Last year, Codelco sold 22,800 tonnes of the
metal used to harden steel and will ramp up its molybdenum
production once it transforms its century-old, massive
Chuquicamata mine into an underground operation.
"It's a project that will allow us to directly sell a good
chunk of our molybdenum production as commercial molybdenum
because what we sell currently is molybdenum concentrate,"
Keller said.
Regarding Codelco's dispute with Anglo over copper
assets in south-central Chile, Keller said the negotiation
window, which was already extended to July 17 from June 22,
could legally be extended further.
"A good agreement could be better than a good trial and our
responsibility is not to take a comfortable position for
management," but to seek to maximize value for Codelco, Keller
said.
The contract conflict between Codelco and Anglo centers on
an option agreement dating to 1978.
Codelco said in October it would exercise the option to buy
a 49 percent stake in Anglo American Sur (AAS) when the option
window opened in January.
But weeks later, Anglo surprised everyone with the
pre-emptive sale of a 24.5 percent stake in AAS to Mitsubishi
Corp, in a $5.4 billion deal that dented Codelco's
ambitions but which it says secured better value for investors.
Since then, the companies have been tussling for the
properties, which include the promising Los Bronces mine that
used to be called La Disputada, "the disputed one," in Spanish.
"At some point, the interest that we might have in AngloSur
could become part of an international platform for Codelco,"
Keller said.
