Codelco clients ask to cancel orders on global turmoil

SANTIAGO, Sept 11 Chile's Codelco, the world's
top copper producer, said some of its European and U.S. clients
asked to cancel orders due to fears there will be less demand
amid global financial turmoil, a newspaper reported on Sunday.
Codelco [CODEL.UL] did not reveal the amount or value of
the cancellations. The state company begins its sales season in
October and local media say it has committed to selling 80
percent of its 2012 production.
"This reflects the uncertainty in these markets," Rodrigo
Toro, vice president at Codelco, told El Mercurio newspaper.
The cancellation requests are being negotiated because the
company has long-standing relations with its clients, Toro was
quoted as saying.
Surging demand from China, the world's leading copper
consumer, and supply fears helped lift copper prices to record
highs this year, but they have since fallen back due to
uneasiness over the world economy.
Despite the outlook, local analysts say Codelco, which
produces about one tenth of the world's mined copper, will have
no trouble finding buyers in a market avid for the red metal.
Although jitters over a global recession have hit copper
prices, labor unrest and extreme weather in Chile and other
copper-producing countries have affected production. A tight
global copper market is expected in the medium term.
The company expects to raise its copper output to 1.8
million tonnes by 2014 and 2.1 million by 2020 from the current
1.7 million through structural projects. Codelco's profits
surged 47 percent to $5.8 billion in 2010. [ID:nN08136598]
