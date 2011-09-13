UPDATE 2-Codelco 1st-half copper output 818,000 T, up 2.4 pct

* Codelco 1st-half output up 2.4 percent from year ago

* Codelco sees promising copper market outlook

* Copper cash costs fall slightly during first half

* Government sees Chile total 2011 copper output 5.4 mln T (Updates with fresh Hernandez quotes, Cochilco forecasts)

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, Sept 13 The world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco [CODEL.UL], said on Tuesday it produced 818,000 tonnes of copper in the first half of 2011, up 2.4 percent from a year earlier despite labor disruptions.

The state-run mining company said profits rose 70 percent during the January-June period to $3.9 billion, while direct cash costs fell 1 percent to $1.048 per pound of copper from $1.061/lb during the same period last year.

Output at Codelco's Chuquicamata division fell 29 percent to 206,000 tonnes from 291,000 tonnes during the first half of last year, while output at its Radomiro Tomic division rose 35 percent to 230,000 tonnes from 149,000 tonnes a year earlier.

Production at the third of its main divisions, El Teniente, fell 3.2 percent to 182,000 tonnes. Codelco said that including its 49 percent stake in the El Abra mine, its total copper output during the first half totaled 844,000 tonnes.

"The outlook of the copper market in the medium to long term continues to be promising," Codelco said in a statement to Chile's market regulator. "In terms of supply, aging mines and falling ore grades, increasingly complex new projects and increased geopolitical risks in new mining districts present a challenging panorama."

Codelco, which produces about one tenth of the world's mined copper, has struggled in recent years to sustain output levels as aging mines and dwindling ore grades hit yields. It has also been buffeted by labor disruptions in recent months.

CEO Diego Hernandez said he saw a tight supply and demand dynamic, with copper prices remaining at high levels. He estimated Codelco would need to invest around $1 billion in environmental mitigation measures for its smelters and refineries.

MOLYBDENUM OUTPUT JUMPS

Output of molybdenum, a metal used to strengthen steel, jumped to 12,000 tonnes during the first half, compared to 9,000 tonnes during the same period a year earlier, Codelco said.

Fernandez said some clients had voiced interest in lowering deliveries, but added others had increased their orders. Chile's Mercurio newspaper on Sunday cited a top Codelco official as saying some European and U.S clients had asked to cancel orders amid fears global financial turmoil will hit demand. [ID:nS1E78A08R]

"We have had interest from some clients to reduce committed quantities for the second half of the year, and we have also had conversations with other clients who have increased their quantities, and overall our sales plan remains unchanged," Hernandez told reporters.

Analysts said the fact that some clients were interested in easing orders underlined weakness in the global economy.

"The situation in Europe is definitely a concern. There has been quite substantial tightening of monetary policy in Europe and that has the scope to damage demand across the base metals spectrum," said Nic Brown, an analyst at Natixis.

Codelco's CFO Thomas Keller said last month Codelco sees copper prices CMCU3 holding around current high levels for the next two years, with some volatility. [ID:nSAG002998]

Chile still expects copper prices to average $4.17 per lb in 2011, before easing to $4.04 next year, state copper commission Cochilco said on Tuesday. [ID:nS1E78C0QU]

The three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was bid at $8,810 a tonne on Tuesday, equivalent to $3.996 a pound.

Chile's state-run copper commission expects a global copper supply deficit of around 560,000 tonnes in 2011, and a deficit of 179,000 tonnes in 2012. That compares with a 90,000-tonne shortfall in 2010.

It sees Chile's overall copper output at 5.4 million tonnes this year, rising to 5.9 million tonnes in 2012.

Top Codelco officials said last month the state giant's output could fall below initial 2011 estimates, but higher prices for the industrial metal are expected to boost this year's profits.

Chairman Gerardo Jofre said on Aug. 12 that output might be under the latest 1.7 million tonne estimate for 2011. (Reporting by Moises Avila, Alexandra Ulmer and Antonio de la Jara in Santiago and Eric Onstad in London; Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by Andrea Evans)