UPDATE 2-Codelco 1st-half copper output 818,000 T, up 2.4 pct

 * Codelco 1st-half output up 2.4 percent from year ago
 * Codelco sees promising copper market outlook
 * Copper cash costs fall slightly during first half
 * Government sees Chile total 2011 copper output 5.4 mln T
 (Updates with fresh Hernandez quotes, Cochilco forecasts)
 By Fabian Cambero
 SANTIAGO, Sept 13 The world's top copper
producer, Chile's Codelco [CODEL.UL], said on Tuesday it
produced 818,000 tonnes of copper in the first half of 2011, up
2.4 percent from a year earlier despite labor disruptions.
 The state-run mining company said profits rose 70 percent
during the January-June period to $3.9 billion, while direct
cash costs fell 1 percent to $1.048 per pound of copper from
$1.061/lb during the same period last year.
 Output at Codelco's Chuquicamata division fell 29 percent
to 206,000 tonnes from 291,000 tonnes during the first half of
last year, while output at its Radomiro Tomic division rose 35
percent to 230,000 tonnes from 149,000 tonnes a year earlier.
 Production at the third of its main divisions, El Teniente,
fell 3.2 percent to 182,000 tonnes. Codelco said that including
its 49 percent stake in the El Abra mine, its total copper
output during the first half totaled 844,000 tonnes.
 "The outlook of the copper market in the medium to long
term continues to be promising," Codelco said in a statement to
Chile's market regulator. "In terms of supply, aging mines and
falling ore grades, increasingly complex new projects and
increased geopolitical risks in new mining districts present a
challenging panorama."
 Codelco, which produces about one tenth of the world's
mined copper, has struggled in recent years to sustain output
levels as aging mines and dwindling ore grades hit yields. It
has also been buffeted by labor disruptions in recent months.
 CEO Diego Hernandez said he saw a tight supply and demand
dynamic, with copper prices remaining at high levels. He
estimated Codelco would need to invest around $1 billion in
environmental mitigation measures for its smelters and
refineries.
 MOLYBDENUM OUTPUT JUMPS
 Output of molybdenum, a metal used to strengthen steel,
jumped to 12,000 tonnes during the first half, compared to
9,000 tonnes during the same period a year earlier, Codelco
said.
 Fernandez said some clients had voiced interest in lowering
deliveries, but added others had increased their orders.
Chile's Mercurio newspaper on Sunday cited a top Codelco
official as saying some European and U.S clients had asked to
cancel orders amid fears global financial turmoil will hit
demand. [ID:nS1E78A08R]
 "We have had interest from some clients to reduce committed
quantities for the second half of the year, and we have also
had conversations with other clients who have increased their
quantities, and overall our sales plan remains unchanged,"
Hernandez told reporters.
 Analysts said the fact that some clients were interested in
easing orders underlined weakness in the global economy.
 "The situation in Europe is definitely a concern. There has
been quite substantial tightening of monetary policy in Europe
and that has the scope to damage demand across the base metals
spectrum," said Nic Brown, an analyst at Natixis.
 Codelco's CFO Thomas Keller said last month Codelco sees
copper prices CMCU3 holding around current high levels for
the next two years, with some volatility. [ID:nSAG002998]
 Chile still expects copper prices to average $4.17 per lb
in 2011, before easing to $4.04 next year, state copper
commission Cochilco said on Tuesday. [ID:nS1E78C0QU]
 The three-month copper contract on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was bid at $8,810 a tonne on Tuesday,
equivalent to $3.996 a pound.
 Chile's state-run copper commission expects a global copper
supply deficit of around 560,000 tonnes in 2011, and a deficit
of 179,000 tonnes in 2012. That compares with a 90,000-tonne
shortfall in 2010.
 It sees Chile's overall copper output at 5.4 million tonnes
this year, rising to 5.9 million tonnes in 2012.
 Top Codelco officials said last month the state giant's
output could fall below initial 2011 estimates, but higher
prices for the industrial metal are expected to boost this
year's profits.
 Chairman Gerardo Jofre said on Aug. 12 that output might be
under the latest 1.7 million tonne estimate for 2011.
 (Reporting by Moises Avila, Alexandra Ulmer and Antonio de la
Jara in Santiago and Eric Onstad in London; Writing by Simon
Gardner; Editing by Andrea Evans)

