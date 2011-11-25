Chile Codelco 9-mth copper output up 3.5 pct yr/yr

SANTIAGO Nov 25 The world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco [CODEL.UL], said on Friday it produced 1.25 million tonnes of copper in the nine months to September, up 3.5 percent from the same period last year.

The state-run miner said pre-tax profits rose 37 percent during the January-September period from a year earlier to $5.3 billion.

Codelco is having one of its best production years ever, and will beat its 1.7 million tonne output target for 2011, Chairman Gerardo Jofre told Reuters on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E7AM1XL] (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)