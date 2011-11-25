Chile Codelco 9-mth copper output up 3.5 pct yr/yr

SANTIAGO Nov 25 The world's top copper
producer, Chile's Codelco [CODEL.UL], said on Friday it
produced 1.25 million tonnes of copper in the nine months to
September, up 3.5 percent from the same period last year.
The state-run miner said pre-tax profits rose 37 percent
during the January-September period from a year earlier to $5.3
billion.
Codelco is having one of its best production years ever,
and will beat its 1.7 million tonne output target for 2011,
Chairman Gerardo Jofre told Reuters on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero, editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)