Chile port strike blocks some of Codelco's copper exports

SANTIAGO Jan 7 A Chilean port strike has blocked some of world No. 1 copper miner Codelco's copper exports and has sliced $130 million off the miner's December income, the company said on Tuesday.

The state miner depends on ports in Chile's far north to ship metal, chiefly to top client China. It was not clear how much material is currently blocked.

Copper is not time-sensitive and material can be sent at a later date. Still, stoppages disrupt the metal market and can ruffle client-provider relationships.

Some workers at the northern port of Angamos started the strike two weeks ago after collective bargaining negotiations broke down. Their union says it is seeking stronger organizing rights.

Codelco's profits before tax and extraordinary items in the January-to-September period fell to $2.672 billion.