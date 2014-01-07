Chile port strike blocks some of Codelco's copper exports

SANTIAGO Jan 7 A Chilean port strike has
blocked some of world No. 1 copper miner Codelco's
copper exports and has sliced $130 million off the miner's
December income, the company said on Tuesday.
The state miner depends on ports in Chile's far north to
ship metal, chiefly to top client China. It was not clear how
much material is currently blocked.
Copper is not time-sensitive and material can be sent at a
later date. Still, stoppages disrupt the metal market and can
ruffle client-provider relationships.
Some workers at the northern port of Angamos started the
strike two weeks ago after collective bargaining negotiations
broke down. Their union says it is seeking stronger organizing
rights.
Codelco's profits before tax and extraordinary items in the
January-to-September period fell to $2.672 billion.