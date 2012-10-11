版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 12日 星期五 02:23 BJT

Chile's Codelco says mines normal after quake jolts Chile

SANTIAGO Oct 11 World No. 1 copper producer Codelco said its mines were operating normally after a 5.5 magnitude quake jolted central Chile on Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey had originally put the quake at 5.7 magnitude.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐