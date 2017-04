SANTIAGO, April 1 Workers at Chilean state miner Codelco's Radomiro Tomic have agreed to lift their work stoppage and return to work, the company told Reuters on Monday.

The Radomiro Tomic open pit mine was shut down on Saturday by workers demanding the company fire managers they blame for the recent accidental death of a miner. Codelco, the world's No. 1 copper producer, had declared force majeure over the weekend.