Some Codelco contractors to strike, firm says output safe

* Chuquicamata, Radomiro Tomic, Ministro Hales to be hit
* Codelco says worker shifts to be replaced
* Workers clashing over salary increases, bonus
SANTIAGO, July 19 Around 500 contract workers at
three of world No. 1 copper producer Codelco's
massive northern deposits will strike on Friday, the national
federation of contract workers said, but Codelco said the unrest
won't affect output.
The contractors work in Chuquicamata's smelter, acid plant
and refinery, and in Radomiro Tomic and Ministro Hales'
maintenance areas, the federation added.
"This won't have any effect," a Codelco spokesman
told Reuters on Thursday. "We're taking measures to replace them
without any difficulty."
Century-old Chuquicamata produced 443,000 tonnes of copper
last year and the promising Radomiro Tomic mine produced 470,000
tonnes. Ministro Hales is scheduled to start operations next
year.
World-leading copper producer Chile has in the past years
been hit by a series of labor actions encouraged by record
prices for the red metal.
Talks with the Metalcav contract workers broke down over
demands for larger salary increases and heftier bonuses to end
strikes, the federation said in a statement.
The head of a local contractor union, Jose Mardones, told
Reuters they would request government monitoring to "block the
replacements."
Early on Thursday morning, other union leaders blocked
access to Chuquicamata's "industrial areas" for three hours,
Codelco said. Police forces had to be called in to free up
access.
The labor action didn't affect output, according to the
firm.