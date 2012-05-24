Chile Codelco says CFO Keller to take over as CEO

SANTIAGO May 24 Chile's state copper giant Codelco said on Thursday CFO Thomas Keller will take over the helm of the world's No.1 copper producer after CEO Diego Hernandez steps down on June 1.

Codelco told Chile's market regulator Hernandez is resigning for personal reasons. Hernandez' departure comes as Codelco is embroiled in a bitter legal battle with global miner Anglo American over an asset dispute.