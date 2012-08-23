UPDATE 1-Chile seen reaping $1.3 bln from Anglo's Sur sales

* Anglo, Codelco reach deal in bitter copper spat

* Valuation takes into account Anglo's sale to Mitsubishi

SANTIAGO Aug 23 World No.1 copper producer Chile will reap more than $1.3 billion in taxes from sales of Anglo American's south-central Sur properties, state miner Codelco said on Thursday.

"Over $1.3 billion in taxes are generated for the Chilean state," Codelco said on its website. "... Due to Anglo's sale to Mitsubishi in November 2011, as well as the transactions that now involve Mitsui and Codelco."

Anglo agreed to sell a stake in its Sur assets to Chilean rival Codelco at a discount to the market price, ending a bruising 10-month battle between the mining titans, they said earlier on Thursday.