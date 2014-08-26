Codelco begins using bacteria to make low-grade ores profitable

| SANTIAGO
SANTIAGO Aug 26 Bioleaching technology that
uses bacteria to extract copper from low-grade mineral is ready
after years of development for use in Chile, potentially
boosting production at world No. 1 copper miner Codelco as it
seeks to squeeze more metal out of tired ores.
Bioleaching uses bacteria to obtain copper from sulfide
ores, which with current technology are usually considered
unprofitable and left unprocessed.
BioSigma, a joint venture between Chile's state-run Codelco
and Japan's JX Nippon Mining & Metals, has
been developing the technology over the last decade. It will use
it to treat sulfides at Codelco's Radomiro Tomic mine in
northern Chile after successful trials, executives from the
venture told Reuters.
Codelco is battling to maintain production levels against a
backdrop of falling ore grades at its aging mines, a sliding
copper price and rising costs.
By using bioleaching, the company can turn around a drop in
production at Radomiro Tomic, said Fidel Baez, Codelco's vice
president of development.
Trials are also taking place at Codelco's El Teniente and
century-old Chuquicamata mines, said Baez.
MORE REFINED COPPER
Conventional acid leaching methods don't work with sulfides
or only at high temperatures, adding to already expensive energy
costs.
Types of bioleaching have been used elsewhere. But the
technology BioSigma has developed enables it to recover copper
from sulfides two to three times more quickly than using other
bioleaching systems, while between 30 percent and 50 percent
more refined copper was recovered in tests, the company said.
For the first time, the use of certain bacteria allowed for
successful copper processing from chalcopyrite, a mineral
resistant to the sulphuric acid used in the standard leaching
process, the company said.
"We have designed a process which uses bacteria, specific
microorganisms, that are capable of acting with refractory
minerals like chalcopyrite," said BioSigma Chief Executive Pilar
Parada.
BioSigma, which has over 80 patents from various countries,
said the cost of the technology would be between 30 cents and 60
cents per tonne for a project processing 100,000 tonnes of ore
daily.
