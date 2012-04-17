版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 17日 星期二 12:23 BJT

Chile Codelco says no initial reports of damage post quake

SANTIAGO, April 17 Chile's state copper giant Codelco said there were no initial reports of problems in the mining firm's central Chilean mines following a strong quake in the area, a spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

