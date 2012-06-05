RPT-Chile's Colbun says has no plans to sell stake in HidroAysen

SANTIAGO, June 5 Chile's Colbun said on
Tuesday it has no plans to sell part or all of its 49 percent
stake in the HidroAysen mega hydropower joint venture project.
The board of Colbun recommended on May 30 holding off
submitting an environmental impact study for a transmission line
for HidroAysen, saying the country's regulations need to be
cleared up.
The 2,750 megawatt, $3.2 billion HidroAysen project, which
Colbun is developing in a joint venture with generator Endesa
, has faced an uphill battle against public opinion, as
environmental and social groups in Chile increasingly oppose
massive energy projects in the world's top copper producer.