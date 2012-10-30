版本:
Chile's Collahuasi copper mine taps Codelco exec as new CEO

SANTIAGO Oct 30 The world's No.3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi, said on Tuesday it has appointed as its new chief executive Codelco's vice president for central-south operations, Jorge Gomez Diaz, in a push to turn around the troubled operation.

Last year Collahuasi was dragged to its lowest copper output since 2007 and has been hit this year by a combination of work stoppages, heavy rains and fatal accidents, prompting Anglo , Xstrata and Japanese partner Mitsui to step in, appointing interim co-chief executives and a recovery plan.

Gomez will take up his new post on Dec. 19, the mine said in a statement.

