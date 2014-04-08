Chile's Collahuasi says impact from earthquake minor

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
SANTIAGO, April 8 Chilean copper miner Collahuasi said on Tuesday that the impact from last week's massive 8.2 magnitude earthquake in the country's north is "minor".
The mine, which is perched high in the Andean mountains, is expected to receive authorization Tuesday or Wednesday to reactivate its Patache port, from where it exports copper concentrate, Chief Executive Officer Jorge Gomez told Reuters. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.
