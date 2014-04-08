版本:
Chile miner Collahuasi gets OK to reopen Patache port after quake

SANTIAGO, April 8 Chilean copper miner Collahuasi said on Tuesday that it has received authorization to reactivate its Patache port in the country's north following a massive 8.2 magnitude earthquake and tsunami last week.

"We just received authorization and a ship has already entered the port to load," Chief Executive Officer Jorge Gomez told Reuters on the sidelines of the CESCO/CRU copper conference in capital city Santiago.

Gomez said the impact from the April 1 quake is "minor". (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)
