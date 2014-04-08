Chile miner Collahuasi gets OK to reopen Patache port after quake

BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share
SANTIAGO, April 8 Chilean copper miner Collahuasi said on Tuesday that it has received authorization to reactivate its Patache port in the country's north following a massive 8.2 magnitude earthquake and tsunami last week.
"We just received authorization and a ship has already entered the port to load," Chief Executive Officer Jorge Gomez told Reuters on the sidelines of the CESCO/CRU copper conference in capital city Santiago.
Gomez said the impact from the April 1 quake is "minor". (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work