版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 27日 星期日 03:45 BJT

Chile's Collahuasi copper mine restarts operations following stoppage

SANTIAGO, July 26 Chile's massive Collahuasi copper mine has resumed operations following a temporary work stoppage, the company said on Saturday.

Workers at Collahuasi, one of the world's largest copper mines, had called for the temporary work stoppage after one of their colleagues died, possibly from infection.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bernard Orr)
