Chile's Collahuasi copper mine restarts operations following stoppage

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
SANTIAGO, July 26 Chile's massive Collahuasi copper mine has resumed operations following a temporary work stoppage, the company said on Saturday.
Workers at Collahuasi, one of the world's largest copper mines, had called for the temporary work stoppage after one of their colleagues died, possibly from infection.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bernard Orr)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Air Force will this weekend deploy a small number of F-35A fighter jets to Europe for several weeks of training with other U.S. and NATO military aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday.
