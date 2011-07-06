UPDATE 1-Chile Collahuasi mine says normalizing snow-hit ops

* Operations "progressively normalizing" after rare storm

* Mine operator has given no output impact figures (Updates with weather outlook, adds background)

SANTIAGO, July 6 The world's No. 3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi, said on Wednesday it was normalizing operations after severe weather disrupted movement of staff in and out of the deposit.

Union officials said on Tuesday the storm of a severity seen once every half a century had more than halved output at the deposit, which produces about 3 percent of the world's mined copper but the mine operator has given no output impact figures.

"We are in the process of progressively normalizing operations," Bernardita Fernandez, spokeswoman for the mine's operator, told Reuters.

The mine has been operating under a contingency plan.

Conditions improved on Wednesday but an incoming cold front will bring strong precipitation as of Friday night, an official with Chile's meteorological office said.

Bad weather this year has repeatedly hit the mining heartland of Chile, the world's top copper producer, disrupting operations at some key copper mines and lifting copper prices amid expectations for a deep supply deficit this year.

Heavy rain in northern Chile curbed output at Collahuasi, owned jointly by Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American (AAL.L), in the first quarter of the year. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Alexis Krell. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer)