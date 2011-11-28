版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 28日 星期一 22:03 BJT

Chile Collahuasi says plants working amid stoppage

 SANTIAGO, Nov 28 (Reuters)- Chile's giant Collahuasi mine on Monday
confirmed workers on two shifts have downed tools at the world's No. 3
copper mine, and said its plants were fully operational, suggesting output
was not affected.
 Union leaders said both shifts had halted work over fears of coming
layoffs, and one said output was "paralyzed."
 Collahuasi, owned by miners Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American (AAL.L),
mines around 3 percent of the world's copper.
 (Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Alexandra Ulmer)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐