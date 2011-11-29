UPDATE 2-Chile Collahuasi says output hit by labor action

* Mine says concentrate output halted due to labor action

* Giant copper mine Collahuasi says cathode output limited

* Collahuasi says its key Patache port operating normally

* Some Collahuasi workers downed tools on Monday

(Adds output hit, union quote, copper prices)

By Fabian Cambero and Alexandra Ulmer

SANTIAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters)- Chile's giant Collahuasi mine said on Tuesday its copper concentrate output has been halted and its copper cathode output was limited due to a workers' stoppage that started on Monday.

The world's No. 3 copper mine has implemented a contingency plan to face the labor action, which it says roughly 10 percent of workers are participating in, the company said in a statement. Its Patache port is operating normally, the company added.

Some workers in Collahuasi, which produces about 3 percent of the world's copper, downed tools on Monday over fears of coming layoffs. The company later on Monday announced it had laid off a "limited" number of workers in response to a partial one-day strike in October, a move that could stoke tensions between management and the union.

Collahuasi, which is owned by miners Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American ( AAL.L ), produced 504,000 tonnes of copper in 2010, when output was hit by a month-long strike.

Output this year had so far been minimally impacted by a 24-hour strike in July and the stoppage in October. Union members would have to vote for this week's stoppage to legally become a strike, according to Chilean law.

Union leaders on Tuesday said both cathode and concentrate output was paralyzed, stockpiles were controlled by workers and that the union was digging in for a long labor action.

"There's no production. No one is working," union leader Manuel Munoz said. "There's no time frame for the stoppage. It's indefinite until the workers are hired back."

Copper prices edged down on Tuesday on caution ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers, while a successful Italian government bond auction and ongoing supply constraints, including the Collahuasi stoppage, calmed sentiment and contained losses. [ID:nL5E7MT1VS] <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Chile mining struggles with labor, energy [ID:nN1E77G1YA] Take a Look on mining in Chile: [ID:nN1E76K24S] Graphic on Chile mines: r.reuters.com/gyz52s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

DISRUPTIONS

Chile's mining sector has been plagued by disruptions in recent months due to harsh weather, equipment failure and strikes as workers tap into a wider vein of growing discontent among Chileans demanding a bigger share of an economic boom fueled by high international copper prices.

Collahuasi will not be able to make up all of the output lost due to disruptions earlier in the year, CEO Giancarlo Bruno told Reuters last week. [ID:nN1E7AM1XQ]

Some workers at Collahuasi held the partial one-day strike in October over bonus payments, but the company said production was not affected. [ID:nN1E79S04U]

That in turn followed a 32-day strike over pay by workers at Collahuasi that began in November last year, the longest ever at a private mine in Chile. Analysts say union posturing due to internal politics has also been a factor.