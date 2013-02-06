Chile's Collahuasi says mineral resources up 19 pct in 2012

SANTIAGO Feb 6 World No.3 copper mine
Collahuasi said on Wednesday its mineral
resources grew by 19 percent to 9 billion tonnes last year
compared with 2011 levels, due in part to new drilling campaigns
and improvements in mining design.
Average ore grades are 0.81 percent copper, Collahuasi said
in a statement, an enviable level as grades slip in many of
leading copper producer Chile's ancient, tired deposits.
Chile's Collahuasi is seeking to turn the corner after a
tough 2012. The deposit produced around 282,100 tonnes of red
metal last year, tumbling roughly 37.8 percent from 2011 levels,
according to state copper commission Cochilco.