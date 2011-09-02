Chile's Collahuasi mine avoids work stoppage-source

BRIEF-Facebook to extend bereavement leave to 20 days for employees to grieve immediate family - COO Sheryl Sandberg
* Facebook extending bereavement leave to give employees more time to grieve, recover and will now provide paid family leave - COO
SANTIAGO, Sept 2 Workers at the world's No. 3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi, have decided not to stage a threatened 24-hour stoppage after accepting a deal proposed by the mine's operator, a union source said on Friday.
The union threatened to down tools on Sept. 2 after the operator of the mine, which produces around 3 percent of the world's copper, fired six workers following a 24-hour partial stoppage in late July. This came amid a rash of labor unrest in the world's top copper producer.
Collahuasi is jointly owned by global miners Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American (AAL.L). (Reporting by Fabian Cambero. Editing by Simon Gardner and Paul Simao)
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage:
