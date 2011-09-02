Chile's Collahuasi mine avoids work stoppage-source

SANTIAGO, Sept 2 Workers at the world's No. 3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi, have decided not to stage a threatened 24-hour stoppage after accepting a deal proposed by the mine's operator, a union source said on Friday.

The union threatened to down tools on Sept. 2 after the operator of the mine, which produces around 3 percent of the world's copper, fired six workers following a 24-hour partial stoppage in late July. This came amid a rash of labor unrest in the world's top copper producer.

Collahuasi is jointly owned by global miners Xstrata XTA.L and Anglo American (AAL.L). (Reporting by Fabian Cambero. Editing by Simon Gardner and Paul Simao)