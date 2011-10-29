Collahuasi says no great output impact from protest

SANTIAGO Oct 29 Production at Chile's Collahuasi mine (AAL.L) XTA.L, the world's third largest copper deposit, has been largely unaffected by a partial work stoppage on Saturday, the company said.

"The operations have been regaining normality progressively without a great impact on production," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Moises Avila; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Paul Simao)