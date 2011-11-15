Arauco to get $254 mln more from quake insurers

SANTIAGO, Nov 15 Arauco, the forestry arm of Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN, said on Tuesday it would receive a further $254 million from insurers by year-end to cover the balance of damages stemming from a devastating quake last year.

Arauco told Chile's market regulator that $158 million of that figure would be added to its 2011 pretax profit. It said that including $278 million already paid out by insurers, Arauco will end up receiving a total of $532 million in overall payments from insurers to cover quake damage.

Chile's Copec is one of the world's top five wood pulp exporters.