Chile approves controversial Copec coal mine

SANTIAGO Aug 12 Chile's embattled government
on Friday approved a controversial coal mine project in the
country's southern Patagonia region, despite strong opposition
from environmental groups and local residents.
Environment Minister Maria Ignacia Benitez said the
government had given the greenlight for the $530 million Mina
Invierno project being developed by Minera Isla Riesco, a joint
venture between industrial conglomerate Copec's COP.SN and
shipping company Ultramar.
The approval comes as conservative President Sebastian
Pinera is grappling with growing protests against his policies
by students, environmentalists and miners.
COPEC said in April it would start shipments from Isla
Riesco, which will supply electricity generators, in the first
half of 2013.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Paul Simao)