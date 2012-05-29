版本:
Chile Copec Q1 net down 48 pct yr/yr

SANTIAGO, May 29 Financial results for Chilean
industrial conglomerate Copec for the January-March
period, as released on Tuesday (in millions of dollars unless
otherwise stated). 	
        	
                  January-March 2012          January-March 2011	
  Net profit            153.88                    295.29        
           	
  Revenue             5,679.03                  4,757.77    	
  EPS (dollars)           0.12                      0.25 	
        	
    Copec, which also distributes fuels, is among the
top-weighted stocks in the blue-chip IPSA index and is among the
world's five largest wood pulp exporters.

