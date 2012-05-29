Chile Copec Q1 net down 48 pct yr/yr

SANTIAGO, May 29 Financial results for Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec for the January-March period, as released on Tuesday (in millions of dollars unless otherwise stated). January-March 2012 January-March 2011 Net profit 153.88 295.29 Revenue 5,679.03 4,757.77 EPS (dollars) 0.12 0.25 Copec, which also distributes fuels, is among the top-weighted stocks in the blue-chip IPSA index and is among the world's five largest wood pulp exporters.