UPDATE 1-Copec Q1 profit falls by half as pulp prices drop

SANTIAGO, May 29 Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit fell by nearly 50 percent, hurt by falling wood pulp prices and a fire at a plywood panel factory. The company, among the world's five largest wood pulp exporters, reported net profit of $154 million for the January-March period, down 47.9 percent from the same quarter last year. "The fall in operating profit is due basically to the forestry, fuel and fishing sectors," Copec said in a statement. "Wood pulp revenue fell due to lower average prices. For wood panels, volumes fell because of a fire at the Nueva Aldea plant at the beginning of the year." Copec's fuel business suffered as margins dropped from a year earlier, while margins for its fishing arm fell along with prices. Revenues rose 19.4 percent in the quarter to $5.679 billion, Copec said. For full-year 2011, profits fell 8 percent from 2010 levels, dented by soaring sales costs, even as revenue jumped nearly 74 percent to $21.125 billion, the company reported in March. Copec, one of the top-weighted stocks in Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index, said last month it would invest $1.4 billion this year, up sharply from an earlier estimate of $1 billion but well below the $1.9 billion invested last year. Copec's shares traded 0.84 percent firmer Tuesday morning, underperforming a 1.1 percent gain on the IPSA leading share index.