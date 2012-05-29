版本:
UPDATE 1-Copec Q1 profit falls by half as pulp prices drop

SANTIAGO, May 29 Chilean industrial conglomerate
Copec said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit fell by
nearly 50 percent, hurt by falling wood pulp prices and a fire
at a plywood panel factory.	
    The company, among the world's five largest wood pulp
exporters, reported net profit of $154 million for the
January-March period, down 47.9 percent from the same quarter
last year.	
    "The fall in operating profit is due basically to the
forestry, fuel and fishing sectors," Copec said in a statement.
"Wood pulp revenue fell due to lower average prices. For wood
panels, volumes fell because of a fire at the Nueva Aldea plant
at the beginning of the year."	
    Copec's fuel business suffered as margins dropped from a
year earlier, while margins for its fishing arm fell along with
prices.	
    Revenues rose 19.4 percent in the quarter to $5.679 billion,
Copec said.	
    For full-year 2011, profits fell 8 percent from 2010 levels,
dented by soaring sales costs, even as revenue jumped nearly 74
percent to $21.125 billion, the company reported in March.
  	
    Copec, one of the top-weighted stocks in Santiago's
blue-chip IPSA stock index, said last month it would
invest $1.4 billion this year, up sharply from an earlier
estimate of $1 billion but well below the $1.9 billion invested
last year.   	
    Copec's shares traded 0.84 percent firmer Tuesday morning,
underperforming a 1.1 percent gain on the IPSA leading
share index.

