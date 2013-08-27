Chile Copec 2nd-qtr profit jumps nearly threefold

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
SANTIAGO Aug 27 Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec's second-quarter net profit jumped nearly threefold year-on-year, boosted by stronger forestry, fuel and fishing operations.
Copec reaped roughly $246.3 million between April and June, the company said on Monday night, above the $195 million forecast in a Reuters poll.
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.
LOS ANGELES, March 30 Starbucks Corp will open a dedicated mobile order and pay store next week in its Seattle headquarters building as it tests how to best serve convenience-oriented customers, the company said in a letter to employees on Thursday.