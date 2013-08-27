版本:
Chile Copec 2nd-qtr profit jumps nearly threefold

SANTIAGO Aug 27 Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec's second-quarter net profit jumped nearly threefold year-on-year, boosted by stronger forestry, fuel and fishing operations.

Copec reaped roughly $246.3 million between April and June, the company said on Monday night, above the $195 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

