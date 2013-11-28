UPDATE 2-Two shareholders in Chile Guacolda power plant seek to sell stakes

SANTIAGO Nov 28 Two shareholders of Chilean
coal-fired Guacolda thermoelectric plant are seeking to sell
their stakes in the roughly 608- megawatt complex, one of the
two companies said on Thursday.
Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec and
Inversiones Ultraterra both have a 25-percent stake in the plant
located in the north of the power-strapped Andean country.
Chilean energy firm AES Gener owns the remaining 50
percent.
"The possibility of buying all or part of these shares will
depend on conditions," AES Gener said in a statement later on
Thursday.
Copec, in a statement to the Chilean regulator, said it was
unclear if the sale would materialize and that it was not
possible to give a financial estimate for the potential
transaction as of yet.
The company did not provide a reason for the potential sale.
A Copec spokesman did not immeditely reply to comment.
Guacolda contributed around 9 percent of generation of
Chile's central SIC energy grid last year, according to a
document on the plant's web site.
Miners in the world's No.1 copper producer are avid for new
and cheaper power sources amid an energy squeeze.
An estimated 8,000 megawatts need to be added to Chile's
17,000 MW of power production capacity by the end of the decade,
the government says.