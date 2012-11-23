版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 24日

Chile's Copec Q3 net nosedives 95 pct yr/yr

SANTIAGO, Nov 23 Financial results for Chilean
industrial conglomerate Copec for the July-September
period, as released on Friday (in millions of dollars unless
otherwise stated): 
    Copec's third-quarter net profit sank 95 percent on the year
to $7.220 million principally due to steeper taxes following a
reform in Chile. 
    
                  Sept-July 2012     Sept-July 2011       
Net profit             7.220            137.989
Revenue            5,437.322          5,432.342
EPS (dollars)         0.0056             0.1062

