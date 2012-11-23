Chile's Copec Q3 net nosedives 95 pct yr/yr

SANTIAGO, Nov 23 Financial results for Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec for the July-September period, as released on Friday (in millions of dollars unless otherwise stated): Copec's third-quarter net profit sank 95 percent on the year to $7.220 million principally due to steeper taxes following a reform in Chile. Sept-July 2012 Sept-July 2011 Net profit 7.220 137.989 Revenue 5,437.322 5,432.342 EPS (dollars) 0.0056 0.1062