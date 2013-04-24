版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 24日 星期三 23:23 BJT

Chile Copec says to invest $900 million this year

SANTIAGO, April 24 Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec will invest $900 million this year to boost internal growth and strengthen the company's operations, chairman Roberto Angelini said on Wednesday.

Copec said last month its net profit dropped by more than half last year on declining wood pulp prices, rising costs and higher taxes on businesses in Chile.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐