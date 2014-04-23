版本:
Chile's Copec sees at least $980 mln investment in 2014

SANTIAGO, April 23 Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec said it planned to invest at least $980 million in 2014 to boost growth, a little less than the $1.3 billion it spent last year.

Copec, which owns one of the world's biggest wood pulp producers, the world's No. 3 fishing company and the main fuel distributors in Chile and Colombia, did not give details of its spending plan.

"We are looking forward with prudence, but don't doubt that we are as optimistic as ever," said Chairman Roberto Angelini at the company's annual general meeting on Wednesday.

"That is reflected in our investment plan for 2014, which looks to spend at least $980 million to continue growing." (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, Editing by Franklin Paul)
