UPDATE 1-Chile Copec sees 2012 maintenance bill up to $450 mln

 * Copec to invest up to $450 mln on maintenance in 2012
 * Copec confident to push ahead with Uruguay pulp mill
 * Copec's Q2 profits fell short of market forecasts
 (Updates with CFO comments, details)
 SANTIAGO, Sept 6 Chilean industrial
conglomerate Copec COP.SN said on Tuesday it planned to
invest around $400 million to $450 million in 2012 on
maintenance of its wood pulp to fishing units.
 CFO Rodrigo Huidobro told an investor conference call the
company maintained its plan to invest a total of $1.2 billion
in 2011 on maintenance and projects, and was comfortable with
low debt levels and Copec's debt to equity ratio.
 "For next year, we should be looking at probably $400
million to $450 million maintenance Capex, plus whatever
projects we might have going on," Huidobro said.
 He said Copec was confident it would be able to push ahead
as planned with a $1.9 billion pulp mill in Uruguay, where a
prosecutor has asked the courts to halt the country's biggest
ever investment project citing environmental concerns.
[ID:nN1E77U14E]
 Work has already started on the Montes del Plata mill, a
joint venture between Finnish paper maker Stora Enso (STERV.HE)
and Copec's unit Arauco, which is due to start operating early
in 2013.
 Copec, among the world's five largest wood pulp exporters,
last month reported its second-quarter profit rose 7.9 percent
from a year earlier, boosted by higher revenue in the forestry
sector due to high prices and sustained demand.
[ID:nN1E77P1NU]
 Net profit rose to $272.5 million from $252.5 million for
the April-June period a year earlier, falling short of market
expectations.
 Copec is one of the top-weighted stock in the blue-chip
IPSA index. It also has a fuel distribution and small mining
division.
 Shares in Copec were trading 0.07 percent weaker at 6,860
pesos each on Tuesday, outperforming the wider IPSA .IPSA
blue chip index, which was down 0.19 percent.
 (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

