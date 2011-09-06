UPDATE 1-Chile Copec sees 2012 maintenance bill up to $450 mln

* Copec to invest up to $450 mln on maintenance in 2012

* Copec confident to push ahead with Uruguay pulp mill

* Copec's Q2 profits fell short of market forecasts (Updates with CFO comments, details)

SANTIAGO, Sept 6 Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN said on Tuesday it planned to invest around $400 million to $450 million in 2012 on maintenance of its wood pulp to fishing units.

CFO Rodrigo Huidobro told an investor conference call the company maintained its plan to invest a total of $1.2 billion in 2011 on maintenance and projects, and was comfortable with low debt levels and Copec's debt to equity ratio.

"For next year, we should be looking at probably $400 million to $450 million maintenance Capex, plus whatever projects we might have going on," Huidobro said.

He said Copec was confident it would be able to push ahead as planned with a $1.9 billion pulp mill in Uruguay, where a prosecutor has asked the courts to halt the country's biggest ever investment project citing environmental concerns. [ID:nN1E77U14E]

Work has already started on the Montes del Plata mill, a joint venture between Finnish paper maker Stora Enso ( STERV.HE ) and Copec's unit Arauco, which is due to start operating early in 2013.

Copec, among the world's five largest wood pulp exporters, last month reported its second-quarter profit rose 7.9 percent from a year earlier, boosted by higher revenue in the forestry sector due to high prices and sustained demand. [ID:nN1E77P1NU]

Net profit rose to $272.5 million from $252.5 million for the April-June period a year earlier, falling short of market expectations.

Copec is one of the top-weighted stock in the blue-chip IPSA index. It also has a fuel distribution and small mining division.

Shares in Copec were trading 0.07 percent weaker at 6,860 pesos each on Tuesday, outperforming the wider IPSA .IPSA blue chip index, which was down 0.19 percent. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)