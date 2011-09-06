版本:
Chile Copec to invest $400 mln to $450 mln in 2012

 SANTIAGO, Sept 6 Chilean industrial
conglomerate Copec COP.SN said on Tuesday it planned to
invest around $400 million to $450 million in 2012, after a
forecast investment of around $1.2 billion for 2011.
 CEO Rodrigo Huidobro told an investor conference call the
company maintained its 2011 investment outlook, and was
comfortable with low debt levels and Copec's debt to equity
ratio.

