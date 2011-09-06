Chile Copec to invest $400 mln to $450 mln in 2012

BRIEF-Coca-Cola COO - "In the developed countries we are looking to drive probably a little more price than volume"
* On conf call- in Q4 in India demonetization impacted the whole CPG landscape
SANTIAGO, Sept 6 Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN said on Tuesday it planned to invest around $400 million to $450 million in 2012, after a forecast investment of around $1.2 billion for 2011.
CEO Rodrigo Huidobro told an investor conference call the company maintained its 2011 investment outlook, and was comfortable with low debt levels and Copec's debt to equity ratio.
* On conf call- in Q4 in India demonetization impacted the whole CPG landscape
* Says scouting for opportunities to snap up assets (Adds details, peer comparison, background)
* Kitov provides further update on formal investigation by israeli securities authority