Chile Copec sees pulp prices recovering

SANTIAGO, March 15 Chile's Celulosa
Arauco, one of the world's top wood pulp producers and a unit of
industrial conglomerate Copec, said Thursday that pulp
prices have leveled out and are recovering from last year's
slump.
"Pulp prices bottomed out in December for both softwood and
hardwood, we believe the downward trend has stopped. The outlook
so far is positive," Arauco's head of corporate finance and
investor relations, Jose Luis Rosso, said on the company's
quarterly conference call.
Arauco's fourth quarter pulp sales, net of energy sales,
slipped 4.8 percent quarter-on-quarter to $480.8 million, due to
average prices that were 19.4 percent lower, partially offset by
an 18.1 percent increase in sales volumes, the company said in a
statement.
"What we have seen in the first quarter is a recovery in
demand. The main player here is China ... We see a much
healthier pulp market than at the end of 2011," he added.
Analysts' forecasts, however, are not as rosy on the
longer-term prospects for pulp prices.
"We are cautious on the multiyear outlook for pulp and
highly skeptical of the recent rebound in prices as new capacity
additions should begin to outpace demand growth by year-end 2012
through 2014," local brokerage Banchile Inversiones-Citi said in
a note to clients earlier this week.
Arauco also envisages the likelihood of increased capacity
weighing on pulp prices next year.
"For next year there are some factors that could impact pulp
(prices) and one of those is the entry of new capacity in
hardwood," Rosso said.
Production from the Montes del Plata pulp mill, a joint
venture between Finnish paper maker Stora Enso and
Arauco, which is due to start operating early in 2013, would
likely be a factor weighing on prices next year, he said.
Arauco has budgeted over $700 million in capital
expenditures for 2012.
The company will set aside some $450 million for maintenance
work, around $66 million to pay for a panel mill acquisition in
North Carolina which it announced in January, and $200 million
for its share of Montes del Plata, Rosso said.