TABLE-Chile conglomerate Copec 2011 net falls 8 pct yr/yr

SANTIAGO, March 9 Financial results for Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec for the 2011 full-year period, as released on Friday in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated:

2011 2010 Net profit 932.73 mln 1.014 bln Revenue 21.125 bln 12.150 bln EPS (cents) 72 78 Copec, which also distributes fuels, is a top-weighted stock in the blue-chip IPSA index, and is among the world's five largest wood pulp exporters.