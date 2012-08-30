RPT-Chile's Copec Q2 net profit falls 68.3 pct

SANTIAGO, Aug 30 Financial results for Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec for the April-June period, as released on Thursday (in millions of dollars unless otherwise stated): Copec's second-quarter net profit plummeted 68.3 percent on the year to $86.48 million due to lower earnings in its forestry, fuel and fishing businesses. Apr-June 2012 Apr-June 2011 Net profit 86.48 272.47 Revenue 5,661.63 5,590.12 EPS (dollars) 0.068 0.210