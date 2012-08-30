版本:
RPT-Chile's Copec Q2 net profit falls 68.3 pct

SANTIAGO, Aug 30 Financial results for Chilean
industrial conglomerate Copec for the April-June
period, as released on Thursday (in millions of dollars unless
otherwise stated):
    Copec's second-quarter net profit plummeted 68.3 percent on
the year to $86.48 million due to lower earnings in its
forestry, fuel and fishing businesses.
    
                Apr-June 2012       Apr-June 2011    
Net profit         86.48                272.47  
Revenue         5,661.63              5,590.12
EPS (dollars)      0.068                 0.210

