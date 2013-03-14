版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 15日 星期五 06:42 BJT

Chile Copec 2012 net profit more than halved to $409.57 million

SANTIAGO, March 14 Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec said on Thursday that net profit fell by more than half last year on declining wood pulp prices, rising costs and a high base of comparison.

Copec's net profit tumbled 56 percent to $409.57 million in 2012 from the prior year.
