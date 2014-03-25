版本:
Anglo American restarting Chile Los Bronces mine after protest

SANTIAGO, March 25 Anglo American Plc is restarting operations at its Los Bronces copper mine in central Chile following a violent protest by contract workers, a spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday morning.

The mine should be operating normally by the end of the day, he said, adding that there was no estimate of how the stoppage had hurt output. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
