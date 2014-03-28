版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 28日 星期五 22:01 BJT

Chile's Codelco 2013 copper production drops to five-year low

SANTIAGO, March 28 World No. 1 copper miner Codelco produced roughly 1.62 million tonnes of the red metal last year, a 1.5 percent drop from 2012 due to lower ore grades, harder rock and trickier production in deeper deposits.

That number, which excludes the Chilean state-run miner's stakes in the El Abra and Anglo Sur deposits, is the company's lowest production figure since 2008, when it mined roughly 1.47 million tonnes of copper. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Alden Bentley)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐