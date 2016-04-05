Chile's Codelco to cut spending by $6 bln over coming 5 years

SANTIAGO, April 5 Chile's state copper producer Codelco will delay around $6 billion in expenditures over the next 5 years, $4 billion of which was slated for its structural projects, chief executive Nelson Pizarro said on Tuesday.

The new spending plan will lead to a reduction of some 4 million tonnes of copper production over the next 25 years, said Pizarro at the annual Cesco/CRU copper conference in capital Santiago. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)