Chile's Codelco to cut spending by $6 bln over coming 5 years

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
SANTIAGO, April 5 Chile's state copper producer Codelco will delay around $6 billion in expenditures over the next 5 years, $4 billion of which was slated for its structural projects, chief executive Nelson Pizarro said on Tuesday.
The new spending plan will lead to a reduction of some 4 million tonnes of copper production over the next 25 years, said Pizarro at the annual Cesco/CRU copper conference in capital Santiago. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.