1 天前
Chile's Collahuasi copper mine cuts 115 jobs
2017年7月12日 / 晚上10点17分 / 1 天前

Chile's Collahuasi copper mine cuts 115 jobs

1 分钟阅读

SANTIAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - Chilean copper mine Collahuasi, a joint venture of Anglo American and Glencore, said on Wednesday it will cut 115 jobs, including executives, as part of a plan to boost efficiency amid low prices for the metal.

Collahuasi, one of the world's largest copper mines, said in a statement that its staff had been structured when the mine was planning an expansion that never came about, necessitating the cutbacks.

"Under the framework of our optimization and efficiency strategy, a personnel adjustment of 115 people has begun today, including for executives, supervisors and operators," the company said in the statement.

Collahuasi had a total of 6,500 employees as of 2015, company statistics show.

The mine, which produced 506,500 tonnes of copper in 2016, had planned a significant expansion years ago but dropping prices for the metal scuttled those plans. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Bill Trott)

