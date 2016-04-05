Chile's Collahuasi expects increase copper output in 2016 - CEO

SANTIAGO, April 5 Chile's second-biggest copper
mine Collahuasi, owned by Anglo American Plc and
Glencore Plc expects to produce slightly more copper in
2016 versus last year, the company's chief executive Jorge Gomez
told Reuters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Cesco/CRU
conference.
Collahuasi produced 455,300 tonnes in 2015, a 3.2 percent
year-over-year drop, according to data from Chile's state copper
commission Cochilco.
