CORRECTED-Engineering, technology firms see silver lining to copper slump

(In April 7 item, corrects title of Bechtel's Paige Wilson in
8th paragraph)
By Anthony Esposito and Pratima Desai
SANTIAGO, April 7 Engineering and technology
companies servicing the mining industry see a silver lining to
the crippling rout in copper prices: new business opportunities
have opened up for improving productivity as producers rush to
rein in costs.
Delegates at the annual Cesco/CRU gathering of the copper
industry in Chile this week concluded that miners will focus on
cutting costs to survive low prices, rather than significant
output cuts to offset slow demand growth from top consumer
China.
During the commodities super-cycle, producers made huge
capital expenditures, but "the focus for the industry over the
next two years will be on productivity improvement, and all the
mining companies trying to reduce their cash costs," said Pertti
Korhonen, chief executive of Finnish mining technology company
Outotec.
"There is a lot of opportunity to use modern technology,
including digitalization and automation," Korhonen told Reuters
this week.
Service providers have also suffered during the commodities
downturn, forced to lay off workers as a drop in big-spending
mining projects hit revenues.
"All engineering companies have needed to adjust themselves
in order to get through this rough time ... we're anticipating a
difficult market, with no more than 5 to 6 million man hours of
engineering for mining during the year," said Juan Rayo, CEO of
Chile-based engineering firm JRI.
But with copper prices now hovering around $4,650 a tonne
and the $10,000 a tonne prices from February 2011 a fading
memory, miners are seeking further savings through operational
efficiencies and boosting productivity.
"Now the focus is on getting the most value from facilities
that are already producing, through expansions, solving
bottlenecks and incorporating new technologies and competitive
designs," said Paige Wilson, general manager of Bechtel Mining &
Metals, Americas.
Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc says producers
can get more bang for their buck by using "smarter" equipment,
such as its hybrid shovel, combining attributes of an electric
shovel and a hydraulic diesel excavator. The company says the
hybrid can cut costs by up to 15 percent per tonne.
But as miners tighten their belts, some question how much
they will be willing to spend on new equipment.
Outotec's Korhonen said he has already seen appetite from
mining companies for newer technologies.
"If you reduce your energy consumption, you reduce your
water consumption, you improve your throughput, you can get
immediate opex savings, you can get immediate advantages. So I
think if the numbers talk for themselves, they will find the
money."
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito & Pratima Desai; Editing by
David Gregorio)