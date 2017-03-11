版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 12日 星期日 03:47 BJT

Union at BHP Billiton's Escondida mine rejects offer to resume talks

SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, told Reuters on Saturday that it will not accept an offer from the company to return to the negotiating table, and it called on the company to clarify some of its negotiating positions.

BHP said on Friday that it had invited the union to resume talks as a first step toward ending a month-long strike. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Leslie Adler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐